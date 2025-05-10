Danville earns “Nature Everywhere” status

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville has earned the designation of “Nature Everywhere Community,” becoming the first city in Virginia to receive this recognition. This initiative is part of the Nature Everywhere Community Action Challenge, a collaboration involving the Children & Nature Network, the National League of Cities, and KABOOM! The challenge aims to ensure children have access to nature in their living, learning, and playing environments.

Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation, expressed pride in the achievement. “Being nationally recognized as a Nature Everywhere Community is a great achievement for Danville,” he said. “We know there are many benefits for children that have access to nature-based learning and play. Danville Outdoors, and all the partners involved, is a great example of a group coming together to make a difference for our community. We’re proud to join a national movement that prioritizes the health, well-being, and future of our children.”

The designation underscores Danville’s commitment to creating safe and inclusive outdoor spaces that support childhood development, academic success, and community well-being.

Sarah Milligan-Toffler, president and CEO of the Children & Nature Network, noted the importance of outdoor experiences. “The evidence is clear: spending time outdoors in nature is essential for children’s healthy development,” she said. “From supporting academic and social-emotional learning to enhancing physical and mental health, children thrive when they can play and learn outdoors. By completing the Nature Everywhere Community Action Challenge, Danville has showcased its commitment to providing these essential benefits to children in the community.”

Central to this achievement is the Danville Outdoors initiative, led by Danville Parks and Recreation. This initiative involves a coalition of partners, including the Dan River Basin Association, Danville Science Center, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Master Naturalists, the Danville Master Gardener Club, the Garden Club of Danville, the Gabriella Garden Club, and Danville Public Works. Together, these groups aim to provide meaningful outdoor learning experiences throughout the city.

Maggie Wiles, outdoor programs coordinator for Danville Parks and Recreation, emphasized the importance of collaboration. “We couldn’t have succeeded without the support of our local partners and city departments,” she said. “By working together, we can provide unique outdoor educational opportunities to our schools and community. We’re excited to continue learning from other cities and build on our efforts as a Nature Everywhere Community.”

A key initiative within Danville Outdoors is the Ballou Park Reforestation Project, which aims to restore the park by planting trees to replace the more than 100 trees lost over the past 80 years. The inaugural tree-planting event attracted over 250 participants, including local families and youth, who learned tree-planting techniques from the city arborist and explored available outdoor resources. Following this success, Danville Outdoors extended its outreach to local schools, leading to a tree-planting event for 75 third graders from Schoolfield Elementary.

“Connecting children to nature helps foster a sense of belonging and responsibility in their community,” Krista Hodges, director of Environmental Education at the Dan River Basin Association, said. “We’re excited to be part of this national movement and learn from other cities as we work together to engage kids with the outdoors.”

Danville Parks and Recreation’s Junior Naturalist program, which partners with Danville Outdoors, guides children through local parks, teaching them about native wildlife, wetlands, plants, and insects through hands-on exploration. Young participants are already embracing this connection.

“When I think of Danville, I think of the river and of the otters,” Raven Scearce, a junior naturalist, said, citing how access to nature through the Junior Naturalist program makes her feel “joyful and happy.”

Looking ahead, Danville Outdoors aims to expand access in underserved areas and within Danville Public Schools. The team is actively pursuing grants and additional designations, including recognition as a Bee City, which will support pollinator gardens and sustainability education.

Through the national Nature Everywhere Community network, Danville will benefit from shared resources, success stories, and insights from more than 80 other participating cities committed to creating equitable access to nature, fueling continued growth and impact in outdoor education and environmental efforts.