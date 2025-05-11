Congressman Morgan Griffith issues statement on national Police Week

SALEM, Va. – U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA, issued a statement for 2025’s National Police Week.
“This week, we honor and celebrate the courageous service of America’s police officers, including those in Virginia’s Ninth District. There are dozens of law enforcement agencies that protect our towns, cities and counties. Because of dedicated law enforcement officers, we live in safer and more secure communities.”U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA
National Police Week takes place from May 11 to May 17, 2025.
Griffith also highlighted three bills he plans to vote in favor of, which he says will honor and help law enforcement agencies: