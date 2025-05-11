Skip to main content
Congressman Morgan Griffith issues statement on national Police Week

Tags: Politics, National Police Week, Griffith, Morgan Griffith, SWVA
Rep. Griffith attends a 2024 National Police Week prayer vigil and flag laying ceremony at the DC National Law Enforcement Memorial. The memorial pays tribute to the 24,000+ law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. (Copyright 2025 by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith - All rights reserved.)

SALEM, Va. – U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA, issued a statement for 2025’s National Police Week.

“This week, we honor and celebrate the courageous service of America’s police officers, including those in Virginia’s Ninth District. There are dozens of law enforcement agencies that protect our towns, cities and counties. Because of dedicated law enforcement officers, we live in safer and more secure communities.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA

National Police Week takes place from May 11 to May 17, 2025.

Griffith also highlighted three bills he plans to vote in favor of, which he says will honor and help law enforcement agencies:

  • H.R. 2240 – Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act
  • H.R. 2243 – LEOSA Reform Act
  • H.R. 2255 – Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act of 2025

