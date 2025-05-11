Man arrested only minutes after stealing purse in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested just minutes after stealing a purse in Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they received reports of a stolen purse around 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot of a store on the 7800 block of Timberlake Road. According to reports, a man stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart and fled on foot.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said by 11:25 a.m., they had found the suspect and placed him under arrest. He was identified as 45-year-old Lewis Banks. Banks was charged with one count of grand larceny and is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Lynchburg Police also reminded locals to stay alert and vigilant when shopping alone.