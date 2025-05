ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Officials announced Monday that a two-vehicle collision on Catawba Valley Dr at Lost Hollow Road will close Catawba Valley Drive for several hours as crews work to clear and manage the scene.

According to officials, two vehicles are off the roadway with undisclosed injuries to occupants. Catawba Valley Dr. between Dutch Oven Rd. and Bradshaw Rd. will be shut down for several hours.