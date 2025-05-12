Saint Francis Service Dogs looking to raise $65,000 for its fifth annual Spring Fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – Saint Francis Service Dogs is calling on community support to raise $65,000 for its fifth annual Spring Fundraiser.

Touted as the largest service dog organization in Virginia, Saint Francis Service Dogs is known for placing professionally trained service dogs to assist people with a range of disabilities. This week, from May 12 to May 18, you can help raise funds for the organization’s cause by participating in Barks ‘n Rec and choosing a rec activity of your choice.

To enter, all you need to do is:

Sign up and pledge to do an activity—whether that’s walking a certain number of steps, swimming, reading, kayaking or even teaching your dog a new trick.

Create your own fundraising page and set your goal. You can also join friends, co-workers or family to fundraise as a team. Please note that fundraising is not a requirement to register or participate.

Share photos of yourself completing your activity on social media using the hashtag #barksnrec2025, so others can get in on the fun.

All proceeds from the event will help Saint Francis raise, train, and place service dogs with individuals with physical and developmental disabilities throughout the state of Virginia and surrounding areas.

Registration is $35 and includes an event T-shirt, a bandana for your pet and eligibility for special Barks ‘n Rec rewards and prizes. Click here to register.

So far, $49.1K has been raised.

Executive Director, Cabell Youell, says, “As we head into our fifth year of this event, we know that together, this can be our best year yet. Our Barks ‘n Rec event revolves around the concept of inclusivity. No matter where you live, no matter your age, your physical limitations…no matter what, you can participate! By just pledging to do whatever you love most, you are helping Saint Francis empower and transform the lives of people with disabilities. We deeply appreciate your support and look forward to a successful Barks ‘n Rec 2025!”