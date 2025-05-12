Skip to main content
Travel nurses take permanent roles at UVA Health

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Nurses, health, UVA, Uva health

Many travel nurses have recently transitioned to permanent roles at UVA Health.

Two former travel nurses, Nicole Blake and Kyle Howard, were excited to join the team. As travel nurses, they gained various educational experiences but were looking to ground themselves in a helpful work environment.

“I was also looking for a large teaching facility, which I found both here at UVA, and I just felt welcome from day one.”

Nicole Blake, registered nurse at UVA Health.

“I wanted to continue to contribute to the growth of the others, the nurses that I had worked with, really tried to strengthen and help foster an environment where nurses felt empowered and valued and heard.”

Kyle Howard, nursing manager at UVA Health.

More than one hundred former travel nurses have joined UVA in permanent roles over the past fourteen months. Both said they chose to work and stay at UVA for their professional growth.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

