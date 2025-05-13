Feeding Southwest Virginia offers summer food service program

Feeding Southwest Virginia announced Monday its continued sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), offering free meals to children throughout the region during the summer months.

The nonprofit says it will provide meals at no cost, available on a first-come, first-serve basis at more than 75 community sites. This year’s offerings include both congregate (on-site) and grab-and-go meal sites, making access easier for families in need.

According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, sites provide breakfast, lunch, or snacks and are located throughout the region, including Roanoke, Floyd, New Castle, Shawsville, and Wytheville.

“The kids get really excited to eat meals and eat with their friends,” said Pete Deaver, Director of Foundation Relations at Feeding Southwest Virginia. “They can try fresh fruits and vegetables and learn from a young age how tasty they can be and how valuable they are to their nutrition.”

Deaver also says the program is expected to grow this year.

“Last year, we served over 9,000 kids with over 200,000 meals during our summer feeding. We expect to do that at minimum this year.”

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in the region. According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, 1 in 5 children locally face hunger. Statewide, more than 250,000 Virginia children are food insecure.

“During the school year, many kids rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their daily nutrition,” Deaver said. “When summer comes, that safety net disappears, and we step in to fill that gap.”

Beyond providing food, the nonprofit summer program supports children’s health and development.

“Feeding America reports that children who are facing food insecurity struggle more in the classroom and in social development,” said Deaver. It’s important to provide those building blocks of nutrition because you can’t learn in the classroom or enjoy your summer if you’re distracted by the persistent presence of hunger.”

For the full list of feeding sites and full schedules, visit Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website.

Congregate Meal Sites:

Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire- Abingdon

16173 Elementary Dr.

Abingdon, 24203

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 9:00am

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:15pm

Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire- Bristol

334 Rebecca St

Bristol, 24201

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 10:00am

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:30pm

Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire-Rhea Valley

31305 Rhea Valley Rd

Meadowview, 24261

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 9:00am

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:15pm

Camp Friendship

23176 Moonshine Drive

Abingdon, 24011

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00 am – 12:30 pm

Snack: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Children’s Inc.- Bristol

136 Commerce St

Bristol, 24201

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 9:00am

Supper: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Children’s Inc- Norton

201 Park Ave., NE.

Norton, 24273

Breakfast, Monday – Friday 8:15am – 9:15am

PM Snack, Monday – Friday 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Girls’ Inc.

613 Highland Ave.

Bristol, 24021

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 9:00am

Supper: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Ferncliff Apts.

3555 Ferncliff Ave

Roanoke, 24017

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 2:45 – 3:30

The June Bug Center

251 Parkway Ln

Floyd, 24091

AM Snack: 11:15 – 11:45

PM Snack: 3:15 – 5:45

Tinker Creek Manor Townhomes

2050 Tinker Dr.

Roanoke, 24012

Supper: Monday - Friday 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Non-Congregate Meal Sites (grab and go):

Aaron Feeser Ministries

271 S Railroad AVE

Honaker, 24260

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Monday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Bethel United Methodist Church

100 Depot ST

Bluefield, 24605

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Friday, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Bland Ministry Center

65 Seddon Street

Bland, 24315

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Botetourt Resource Center

33 Bedford St

Buchanan, 24066

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesday, 5:00pm – 6:30pm

Chilhowie Public Library

325 East Lee Highway

Chilhowie, 24319

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 11:30am – 12:00pm

Clinchview Apts.

3311 Third Ave

St Paul, 24283

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch/Supper: Wednesday, 2:00pm – 2:45pm

Craig County Public Library

303 Main St.

New Castle, 24127

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch/Supper: Wednesday, 2:00pm – 8:00pm

Feeding Southwest VA Kid’s Kitchen

21452 Gravel Lake RD

Abingdon, 24211

Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesday, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Fox Meadow Apartments- Cumberland Plateau

35 Fox Meadows Drive

Lebanon, 24266

Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 12:30pm– 1:30pm

Breakfast and Lunch distributed for Friday – Sunday

Greendale Chapel

17468 Rich Valley Rd

Abingdon 24210

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Wednesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Health Wagon- Clintwood

927 Happy Valley Dr.

Clintwood, 24228

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Health Wagon- Wise

5626 Patriot Dr.

Wise, 24293

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Mondays, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Holston View Methodist Church

1743 Church St

Weber City, 24290

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Hope Christian Ministries

321 Mechanic DR

Duffield, 24244

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 9:00am – 11:00am

Lebanon Town Pool

45 Gibson St

Lebanon, 24266

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesday, 11:15 – 12:00

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

141 Pine Street

Chilhowie, 24319

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: 3rd Thursday of the month, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Loaves & Fish- Galax

627 Glendale Rd

Galax, 24333

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 10:00pm – 1:00pm

Maplewood Apts.

1446 W Fayette St

Martinsville, 24112

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Marion Manor Apts.

1011 Marion Manor Dr.,

Marion, 24354

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 1:15pm – 2:00pm

Meadowbrook Library

267 Alleghany Spring Rd

Shawsville, 24162

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Monday & Tuesday, 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Nickelsville Methodist Church

11675 Nickelsville HWY

Nickelsville, 24271

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 10:00am – 12:00pm

North Fork Apts.

500 Elizabeth ST.

Saltville, 24370

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 2:00pm – 2:45pm

Open Door Community (Formerly Hope Inc.)

650 W. Main St.,

Wytheville, 24382

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Monday, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Rocklick Food Pantry

2525 Bull Creek Rd.

Grundy, 24614

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Monday, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Saltville Library

111 Palmer Ave.,

Saltville, 24370

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday 12:45pm – 1:30pm

Severt Hills Apts.

300 Douglas St.

Marion, 24354

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursday, 12:00pm – 12:45pm

Synergy Foundation- 2nd Street

403 Second St.,

Coeburn, 24230

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Thursday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

TAP-Covington

118 S Lexington Ave,

Covington, 24426

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesday, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

VCE- LEE COUNTY

41670 W Morgan Ave

Pennington Gap, 24277

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Washington County Public School- Damascus Middle School

32101 Government Rd

Damascus, 24236

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Thursdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Washington County Public School- Meadowview Elementary

14050 Glenbrook Ave.

Meadowview, 24361

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Washington County Public School- Wallace Middle School

13077 Wallace Pike

Bristol, 24202

5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Mondays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm