Feeding Southwest Virginia offers summer food service program

Feeding Southwest Virginia announced Monday its continued sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), offering free meals to children throughout the region during the summer months.
The nonprofit says it will provide meals at no cost, available on a first-come, first-serve basis at more than 75 community sites. This year’s offerings include both congregate (on-site) and grab-and-go meal sites, making access easier for families in need.
According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, sites provide breakfast, lunch, or snacks and are located throughout the region, including Roanoke, Floyd, New Castle, Shawsville, and Wytheville.
“The kids get really excited to eat meals and eat with their friends,” said Pete Deaver, Director of Foundation Relations at Feeding Southwest Virginia. “They can try fresh fruits and vegetables and learn from a young age how tasty they can be and how valuable they are to their nutrition.”
Deaver also says the program is expected to grow this year.
“Last year, we served over 9,000 kids with over 200,000 meals during our summer feeding. We expect to do that at minimum this year.”
Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in the region. According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, 1 in 5 children locally face hunger. Statewide, more than 250,000 Virginia children are food insecure.
“During the school year, many kids rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their daily nutrition,” Deaver said. “When summer comes, that safety net disappears, and we step in to fill that gap.”
Beyond providing food, the nonprofit summer program supports children’s health and development.
“Feeding America reports that children who are facing food insecurity struggle more in the classroom and in social development,” said Deaver. It’s important to provide those building blocks of nutrition because you can’t learn in the classroom or enjoy your summer if you’re distracted by the persistent presence of hunger.”
For the full list of feeding sites and full schedules, visit Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website.
Congregate Meal Sites:
Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire- Abingdon
16173 Elementary Dr.
Abingdon, 24203
Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 9:00am
Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:15pm
Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire- Bristol
334 Rebecca St
Bristol, 24201
Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 10:00am
Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:30pm
Boys & Girls Club Mtn. Empire-Rhea Valley
31305 Rhea Valley Rd
Meadowview, 24261
Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 9:00am
Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm– 1:15pm
Camp Friendship
23176 Moonshine Drive
Abingdon, 24011
Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:00 am – 12:30 pm
Snack: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Children’s Inc.- Bristol
136 Commerce St
Bristol, 24201
Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 9:00am
Supper: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Children’s Inc- Norton
201 Park Ave., NE.
Norton, 24273
Breakfast, Monday – Friday 8:15am – 9:15am
PM Snack, Monday – Friday 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Girls’ Inc.
613 Highland Ave.
Bristol, 24021
Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 9:00am
Supper: Monday – Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Ferncliff Apts.
3555 Ferncliff Ave
Roanoke, 24017
Lunch: Monday – Friday, 2:45 – 3:30
The June Bug Center
251 Parkway Ln
Floyd, 24091
AM Snack: 11:15 – 11:45
PM Snack: 3:15 – 5:45
Tinker Creek Manor Townhomes
2050 Tinker Dr.
Roanoke, 24012
Supper: Monday - Friday 4:00pm – 4:30pm
Non-Congregate Meal Sites (grab and go):
Aaron Feeser Ministries
271 S Railroad AVE
Honaker, 24260
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Monday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Bethel United Methodist Church
100 Depot ST
Bluefield, 24605
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Friday, 11:00am – 1:00pm
Bland Ministry Center
65 Seddon Street
Bland, 24315
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursday, 10:00am – 2:00pm
Botetourt Resource Center
33 Bedford St
Buchanan, 24066
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesday, 5:00pm – 6:30pm
Chilhowie Public Library
325 East Lee Highway
Chilhowie, 24319
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 11:30am – 12:00pm
Clinchview Apts.
3311 Third Ave
St Paul, 24283
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch/Supper: Wednesday, 2:00pm – 2:45pm
Craig County Public Library
303 Main St.
New Castle, 24127
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch/Supper: Wednesday, 2:00pm – 8:00pm
Feeding Southwest VA Kid’s Kitchen
21452 Gravel Lake RD
Abingdon, 24211
Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesday, 10:00am – 1:00pm
Fox Meadow Apartments- Cumberland Plateau
35 Fox Meadows Drive
Lebanon, 24266
Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 12:30pm– 1:30pm
Breakfast and Lunch distributed for Friday – Sunday
Greendale Chapel
17468 Rich Valley Rd
Abingdon 24210
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Wednesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Health Wagon- Clintwood
927 Happy Valley Dr.
Clintwood, 24228
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Health Wagon- Wise
5626 Patriot Dr.
Wise, 24293
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Mondays, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Holston View Methodist Church
1743 Church St
Weber City, 24290
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm
Hope Christian Ministries
321 Mechanic DR
Duffield, 24244
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 9:00am – 11:00am
Lebanon Town Pool
45 Gibson St
Lebanon, 24266
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesday, 11:15 – 12:00
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
141 Pine Street
Chilhowie, 24319
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: 3rd Thursday of the month, 9:00am – 8:00pm
Loaves & Fish- Galax
627 Glendale Rd
Galax, 24333
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 10:00pm – 1:00pm
Maplewood Apts.
1446 W Fayette St
Martinsville, 24112
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 11:00am – 12:00pm
Marion Manor Apts.
1011 Marion Manor Dr.,
Marion, 24354
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursdays, 1:15pm – 2:00pm
Meadowbrook Library
267 Alleghany Spring Rd
Shawsville, 24162
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Monday & Tuesday, 3:30pm – 4:30pm
Nickelsville Methodist Church
11675 Nickelsville HWY
Nickelsville, 24271
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 10:00am – 12:00pm
North Fork Apts.
500 Elizabeth ST.
Saltville, 24370
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday, 2:00pm – 2:45pm
Open Door Community (Formerly Hope Inc.)
650 W. Main St.,
Wytheville, 24382
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Monday, 10:00am – 12:00pm
Rocklick Food Pantry
2525 Bull Creek Rd.
Grundy, 24614
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Monday, 10:00am – 12:00pm
Saltville Library
111 Palmer Ave.,
Saltville, 24370
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Tuesday 12:45pm – 1:30pm
Severt Hills Apts.
300 Douglas St.
Marion, 24354
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Thursday, 12:00pm – 12:45pm
Synergy Foundation- 2nd Street
403 Second St.,
Coeburn, 24230
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Thursday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
TAP-Covington
118 S Lexington Ave,
Covington, 24426
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesday, 5:00pm – 6:00pm
VCE- LEE COUNTY
41670 W Morgan Ave
Pennington Gap, 24277
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Lunch: Wednesdays, 2:00pm – 4:00pm
Washington County Public School- Damascus Middle School
32101 Government Rd
Damascus, 24236
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Thursdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Washington County Public School- Meadowview Elementary
14050 Glenbrook Ave.
Meadowview, 24361
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Tuesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Washington County Public School- Wallace Middle School
13077 Wallace Pike
Bristol, 24202
5-Day Meal Boxes Including Breakfast and Supper: Mondays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm