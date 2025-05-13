Plastic recycling startup to invest $4.3 million in Pittsylvania County, creating 28 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Green Recycle USA LLC, a start-up plastic recycling company, plans to invest $4.3 million to launch operations in an existing warehouse in Pittsylvania County.

This initiative aims to enhance sustainability and significantly reduce the industrial plastic waste sent to landfills. Additionally, the project is expected to create nearly 30 new jobs.

Recommended Videos

We are proud to welcome Green Recycle to the Commonwealth. By reducing the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our landfills, Green Recycle is helping us protect our environment, create good jobs, and set a powerful example for responsible innovation. We’re excited to support their mission and see the positive impact on Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin

Green Recycle was presented with three potential locations: one in Virginia and two in neighboring states. Ultimately, the company decided to move forward with the Pittsylvania County location.

“At the heart of our mission is a simple belief that industrial progress and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, we’re not just recycling—we’re rethinking the future of sustainability in industry. We hope to inspire and unite manufacturing units, businesses, and community leaders across the region to work together in building a truly circular economy, one that benefits not only today’s industries but also future generations. Through collaboration and shared commitment, we can create a cleaner environment, generate green jobs, and spark economic revitalization in Pittsylvania County and beyond.” Green Recycle USA LLC Founder & CEO Pramod Raghav.

The company strives to recycle more than 2,000 tons of plastic waste each year. To achieve this, the start-up will collect industrial plastic waste and undergo a recycling process to convert it into raw material. The raw material will then be used to create new products that will be sold and distributed to manufacturers and users, ranging from packaging materials to automotive parts, construction materials and consumer goods.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and Pittsylvania County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant of $26,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.