WATCH: New Freedom Farm announces closure in end of July

BUCHANAN, Va. – New Freedom Farm will officially cease operations on July 31 of this year, as Founder and Director Lois Magill prepares for retirement after nearly a decade of dedicated service.

The farm released the following statement Monday:

“We’re writing to share a bittersweet but joyful update: New Freedom Farm will be closing its operations effective July 31, 2025, as our founder and director, Lois Dawn Magill, prepares to retire after nearly a decade of dedicated service.

Since founding New Freedom Farm in 2016, Lois has poured her heart into creating a place of healing, hope, and connection for veterans, EMS personnel, and their families. Under her leadership—and with the help of our amazing volunteers and supporters—we’ve rescued and cared for numerous horses, building powerful, life-changing bonds between animals and humans.

As Lois moves into this well-earned next chapter, we choose to celebrate all that New Freedom Farm has accomplished. The impact of this community will live on in the lives it touched and the love it fostered.

Between now and July, our board is committed to a thoughtful and compassionate transition. During this time, we are working to ensure that veterans continue to receive the support they need through trusted referrals. We are carefully considering the unique needs of each of our cherished horses and will ensure that every animal in the care of New Freedom Farm continues to receive the same compassion and love they have experienced thus far.

To every supporter, volunteer, donor, and friend: thank you. Your kindness has been the heart of New Freedom Farm, and we are so grateful to have shared this journey with you.

If you have questions or would like more information, please reach out to us at: NFFBoard2016@gmail.com"

With heartfelt gratitude,

The New Freedom Farm Board

