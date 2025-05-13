What to know for Virginia Tech’s 2025 spring commencement ceremonies

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s 2025 spring commencement ceremonies for the main campus begin on May 14, and thousands of students are set to graduate over the week.

The university’s commencement for all students takes place on Friday, May 16, at 8:30 a.m. at Lane Stadium. Numerous schools in the College of Science will hold their ceremonies in the stadium later that day. To see a full schedule of ceremonies, click here.

Ticketing for a graduate’s family members varies by college, and some simply limit the number of guests for each student. The University Commencement, however, does not require tickets and does not have a limit on guests. A clear bag policy is in effect for all guests as well. For other frequently asked questions, click here.

Parking will vary for each ceremony as well. For more information on parking, click here.

Congratulations to all the Hokies who are graduating in 2025!