Wythe County Sheriff announces retirement

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Sheriff Charles W. Foster is hanging up his badge after serving in the role for the last four years.

He officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, effective Aug. 1, and expressed his gratitude for being able to serve as the Wythe County Sheriff since 2021.

A proud public servant for nearly 40 years, the Wythe County native began his career as a dispatcher at 18 years old. He was later promoted to Investigator, First Sergeant over civil process, and eventually to Chief Deputy. In November 2021, he was elected as the Wythe County Sheriff.

“I will dearly miss the people I’ve worked alongside, many of whom I consider not just colleagues but family. As I look forward to the next chapter in my life, I do so with a heart of appreciation and pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish together. In closing, I want to thank God, my wife, and children for their support for over three decades,” he said in a Facebook post.

Chief Deputy Anthony Cline will serve as interim Sheriff until a special election can be held in November.