Judd’s Music in the Park to return to Smith Mountain Lake Park

BEDFORD, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake State Park is gearing up for the return of its popular Music in the Park series, offering a summer filled with live performances against the scenic backdrop of the lake.

Concerts will be held at the park’s beach pavilion, where guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets. The entry fee is $7 per person, while children 12 and under can attend for free. Attendees can also enjoy ice cream, drinks, and other refreshments available for purchase.

Recommended Videos

The schedule for Judd’s Music in the Park includes:

May 9, 7-9 p.m. : The Boomer Band, featuring a mix of music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

June 28, 8-10 p.m. : The Friday Nite Band, performing old-time and bluegrass music, accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers.

July 26, 8-10 p.m. : Two Young, Two Old, with old-time and bluegrass music, also featuring the Old Dominion Cloggers.

Aug. 23, 8-10 p.m.: Big Matt and the Time Machine, playing country and bluegrass music.

Music in the Park is sponsored by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park and honors the late FSMLSP members Ray and Lorraine Judd.

For more information, contact the park at 540-297-6066 or visit here.