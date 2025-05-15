Historic Hull’s Drive-In faces technical challenges, asks for community support

LEXINGTON, Va. – For almost 75 years, Hull’s Drive-In has been a place for the community to gather and watch movies through a medium that once was an icon of American culture: drive-in movie theatres.

However, technical difficulties are placing the nonprofit theatre’s busy season in jeopardy. A light engine in the theatre’s projector needs replacement. The projector currently in use is 15 years old and has seen its fair share of maintenance. The light engine is just the most recent part to need fixing in a projector that’s on its last legs.

The simple solution, of course, would be to buy a new one. However, that’s easier said than done. According to Rhianna Schlief, executive director of Hull’s Drive-In, “Projectors take a month or two months to get in on site, and during our busiest season, we can’t really afford that.”

Along with the wait, cost is another issue. To replace the light engine alone would cost over $5,000. To replace the projector itself, the cost ranges from $150,000 to $200,000, a steep price for a nonprofit.

“We can’t really afford that, so we need a quick fix of the light engine to get us up and running for now,” Schlief said.

The drive-in is currently seeking donations to help with the cost of fixing the projector and keeping movies playing all summer long. To learn how to donate, visit their website.