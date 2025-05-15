Skip to main content
WATCH: Governor Youngkin ceremonially signs child welfare legislation

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a series of new laws aimed at strengthening Virginia’s child welfare system. The legislation enhances support for children in foster care and improves access to community services.

The laws are part of a broader initiative called “Safe Kids, Strong Families,” which seeks to ensure that every child in Virginia has a safe, stable and loving home.

“We need to continue to strive to be the very best — not because we want to be ranked, but because we are serving children,” Youngkin said. “Permanency — kids aging out of foster care, finding a permanent home as opposed to a temporary one — is critical.”

Youngkin encouraged collaboration across agencies and communities to help ensure that every child in the commonwealth has a safe place to call home.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

