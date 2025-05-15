WATCH: Savvy Swap Holds Annual Consignment pop-up

ROANOKE, Va. – A women’s fashion pop-up shop is now open at the Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke.

The Savvy Swap is hosting its annual ladies’ consignment pop-up event, running Thursday through Sunday. Shoppers can browse a wide selection of gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and home decor — with prices up to 90% off retail.

“This is something we like. It’s like giving back to the community,” a representative from the event said. “We’re bringing in these used clothes — gently used, almost brand name — so it’s just helping the community out by buying at a reduced price for the great quality that we give.”

This year’s event includes dressing rooms to make it easier for shoppers to find the right fit.