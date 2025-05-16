Awarded $1.3 million, Pulaski based AgTech company transforming poultry barns for environmental health

MOVA Technologies, a Pulaski based AgTech company, has been awarded up to $1.3 million through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Pay-for-Outcomes Nonpoint Source Pollution Reduction Grant Program. This innovative, results-based initiative funds only proven reductions in nutrient pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

For MOVA, waste reduction all starts in a chicken coup. Inside the average poultry barn, there’s an invisible problem that’s costing farmers money and harming waterways.

Chicken droppings release ammonia as bacteria decompose them. This pungent-smelling gas is harmful to both chickens and humans, and high levels can cause respiratory issues, conjunctivitis, and reduced egg production.

MOVA created a filtration system that captures toxic ammonia from chicken waste before it escapes into the environment. Their system, called FEATHER, cleans the air chickens breathe while stopping their pollution from reaching the Chesapeake Bay.

MOVA’s project was one of just nine selected from 30 applications, earning eligibility for up to $19 million in total funding. Projects were evaluated based on their potential pollution reduction impact, technical readiness, and implementation feasibility.

“Recognition from DEQ reinforces the importance of practical, market-driven solutions to environmental challenges. By removing ammonia at the source, we’re not just protecting water quality—we’re creating healthier barns and stronger business outcomes for poultry producers,“ said John Schott, CEO of MOVA Technologies in an interview with 10 News.

MOVA’s FEATHER System is a next-generation air purification platform engineered to capture and reduce toxic ammonia levels inside poultry barns. The system delivers two core benefits: it enhances indoor air quality to support bird health, welfare, and farm productivity, and it significantly reduces ammonia emissions, a source of nitrogen pollution in nearby waterways.

USDA Testing at Rockingham County site. Photo courtesy of Luke Allison, Chief Advancement Officer, MOVA Technologies, Inc. (Luke Allison)

According to DEQ projections, MOVA’s project will prevent an estimated 47,100 pounds of nitrogen from entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Allison said MOVA will receive funding for every pound it proves to the state it prevents from escaping into the environment.

“The grant is a paid for outcomes program. It’s a pilot program from Virginia DEQ. And the program pays for every pound of nitrogen that you prevent from going into the Chesapeake Bay watershed. For us, we capture ammonia inside poultry houses, which is a large source of nitrogen. So the way that the grant works is we capture it and we prove to them that we’ve kept it out of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and they pay us,” Allison said.

“By improving indoor air quality, we see better bird performance and lower heating costs,” said Luke Allison, Chief Advancement Officer at MOVA Technologies. “That translates to higher farm profits and a reduced environmental footprint for the industry.”

Supported by a previous grant award from the USDA, field trials of the FEATHER System are set to begin this summer at a commercial poultry facility in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. Outcomes from the pilot will inform a broader rollout planned for 2026, including multi-farm implementation agreements across the region.

DEQ Director Michael Rolband emphasized the program’s broader value: “These projects push the envelope of what’s possible for the Bay—and at the lowest possible cost for nonpoint source projects.” The nine funded projects are expected to collectively eliminate approximately 580,000 pounds of nitrogen from entering the Bay, at an average cost of just $32.73 per pound.

MOVA receiving the grant is also a major milestone for Pulaski. 10 News spoke to Town Manager Todd Day who says Pulaski is working to become a hub for AgTech innovation.

“It’s the only technology, not only in Pulaski or the Commonwealth, it is the only technology in the world. So, we’re innovators of a brand new technology in the Ag development field and it’s right here in the town of Pulaski. We’re fully supportive of the program, and we look forward to big things coming out of it,” Day said.

Allison said the the area is well positioned geographically to attract more innovates in the industry.

“Here in the town of Pulaski, we’re looking at building credibility for other ag tech companies to come to this area, leveraging resources like Virginia Western Community College, Virginia Extension, Virginia Tech. We’re just in a really optimal location being here in Pulaski right off the 81 corridor. It’s really beneficial for companies like us because of all the support that we get from the town and county,” Allison said.

More information about the DEQ Pay-for-Outcomes Pilot Program and a full list of awardees can be found at:Virginia DEQ