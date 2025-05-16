Beale’s Taproom in Bedford County closing after 8 years

BEDFORD CO., Va. – After nearly 8 years, Beale’s Taproom in Bedford County is closing its taproom, the company said in a social media post.

The post reads as follows:

After nearly 8 great years, the time has come for us to close our taproom. From the outset, our mission was to create a taproom experience welcoming to all and filled with exceptional beer and BBQ. We’re so grateful for the memories made in our space, and the opportunity to see our vision through.

We will continue to distribute our beer in retail shops and bars throughout Virginia and DC, so please continue to look for us on shelves and draft at your favorite spots!

Our last day of service will be Sunday, May 25th. We’ll be open our normal hours every day until then, with all pints being $5 and lots of package beer and merch specials (online store included!)

We’ve met so many great folks along the way - thank you for joining us on this adventure. Our focus now turns toward finding a new operator for this space. We can’t wait to see how the next chapter unfolds. Come see us between now and May 25th. Let’s have one more beer together.

Love always,

Beale’s

Beale's Taproom