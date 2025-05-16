Bedford National D-Day Memorial Bedford hosts “Pack the Convoy” supply drive

BEDFORD, Va. – Saturday is Armed Forces Day, and it is a great day to give back to our troops.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is hosting its annual “Pack the Convoy” supply drive for service members overseas. A 1942 Dodge Carryall will be parked in front of the Overlord Arch and packed with donated items to fill care packages.

“Someone who is defending our nation, serving in uniform, is going to get that pack of cookies that you bring by or that bar of soap. It’s a little taste of home and a little reminder for them that the people back in the U.S. are thinking of them.” John Long, director of education at the D-Day Memorial

They need nonperishable snacks, hygiene supplies, gift cards, non-melting candy, and batteries.