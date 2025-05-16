Christiansburg Middle School Career Investigations Class Starts Community Garden

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – At Christiansburg Middle School, the sixth-grade Career Investigations class has launched a community garden aimed at helping address food insecurity in the area while fostering a sense of community and teaching valuable gardening skills. Over the past month, students have been diligently caring for the plants and learning about the importance of agriculture.

Over the summer, the school’s Boys and Girls Club will continue to tend to the garden, and once the crops are harvested, the produce will be made available to the community for anyone who needs it. Teacher Kristie Nesbit shared that this is the first year of the project, with hopes to expand it in the future to involve even more students.

Recommended Videos

“We try to talk about giving back to the community because the community does stuff for us,” said Nesbit. “Being able to help them is really important to instill in our kids at a young age.”

For more, make sure to tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to learn more about this initiative and its impact on students and the community.