Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Construction underway for Brandon Avenue townhome project in Roanoke

Tags: Roanoke, Housing, Townhomes
Photo of R.P. Fralin Inc. sign. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is underway on a long-planned but controversial housing project in Roanoke. Crews are clearing land for a townhome community along a busy stretch of Brandon Avenue near Main Street Southwest.

There will be 29 units on the wooded, nearly 8-acre property. The development was first proposed in 2017 and eventually got approved in 2022, despite widespread opposition from neighbors.

Recommended Videos

City leaders say it’s an important part of their efforts to provide additional housing options.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS