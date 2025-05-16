Giles County Public Schools names next superintendent

PEARISBURG, Va. – Giles County Public Schools has named its next superintendent.

On Thursday, the school division announced that Dr. Marlin Campbell will assume the role effective July 1. This announcement follows Dr. Terry E. Arborgast’s retirement, which he announced in January after more than two decades of service.

School officials stated that Campbell’s career in public education spans 19 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the New River Valley. He began his career as a classroom teacher and has held several notable positions since then. Since 2023, he has served as the assistant superintendent for Carroll County Public Schools. He is no stranger to the Southwest Virginia area, having also served as assistant principal in Wythe County and Grayson County public schools, principal for Grayson County and Carroll County public schools, and director for Carroll County public schools.

“I am honored to serve as the next superintendent of Giles County Public Schools,” Campbell said. “I am thankful to the school board for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the community, families, educators, and board members. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and excited to partner with our families, educators, and community members to create a shared vision of excellence in education.”

Giles County School Board Chair Jason Buckland expressed his enthusiasm for Campbell’s appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Campbell as the next superintendent of Giles County Public Schools,” Buckland said. “We’re confident that his leadership will inspire collaboration and innovation throughout our schools.”

Campbell earned his Doctor of Education and Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Radford University, as well as a Master of Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Virginia Tech.

Campbell and the board are working to organize opportunities for teachers, staff, parents, and community members to meet him. The Virginia School Boards Association assisted the school board in the search for its new superintendent.