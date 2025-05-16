Skip to main content
Haley Toyota celebrates First Responder Appreciation Day in Roanoke

Greg Moore , 10 News

Tags: Haley Toyota, Toyata, Exalted Church, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Haley Toyota teamed up with Exalted Church to host the 9th Annual First Responder Appreciation Day.

They served up burgers, hot dogs, and dessert to more than 300 officers and deputies in the Roanoke Valley.

Law enforcement said their work is sometimes seen through a negative lens. And that’s what makes events like this so important.

“They do see the bad. So today’s the day where they get a chance to see the good. I know that so many times in the community people love our L&E officers but they don’t get a chance to express it. This is a day where we get to express it in a way that’s tangible,” said a spokesperson from Exalted Church.

They also delivered 200 to-go meals to first responders who couldn’t attend in person.

