Man arrested after lockdown at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested following an incident that led to River Ridge Mall being temporarily locked down in Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they received reports of a domestic violence incident on the 1400 block of 11th Street around 10:07 a.m. on Friday. Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already left.

Recommended Videos

Officers then discovered that the suspect had made threats indicating that he would harm himself and others at River Ridge Mall. This resulted in LPD and River Ridge Mall management locking down the mall around 11:38 a.m. for public safety.

Authorities said they then found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Xavier Garland, on the 1600 block of Shaffer Street around 12:10 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident, and the lockdown was lifted.

LPD thanked River Ridge staff and management for their assistance in this case.