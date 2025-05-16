Old Glory Ultra Relay passes through Salem

SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Team Red, White and Blue’s “Old Glory Ultra Relay” passed through Salem. It’s part of a two-week mission: to carry the flag from San Diego, California, to Washington, D.C.

Twelve veterans were selected for the relay, including Gavin Woody. Woody is a former Army captain and an alumnus of West Point. He said when he heard about the project, he knew he had to be involved.

“This is not about a single person, it’s about the team and the overall mission. And the mission is to enrich veterans’ lives. That’s the purpose that we think about every step, even if it’s painful, how do we keep moving this flag forward to do something that’s bigger than ourselves.” Gavin Woody, ultra marathon runner

The ultra relay is set to arrive in D.C. the evening of May 18.