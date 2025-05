BATH COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bath County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway around 5 p.m. on Switzerland Trail, around two miles west of Route 687. The driver was identified as 80-year-old Wallace Robertson. Sadly, Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended Videos

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.