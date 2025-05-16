Roanoke Airport therapy dog celebrates third birthday

ROANOKE, Va. – Some might shy away from working on their birthday, but not Lucy Lou!

Today, this friendly therapy dog turns three years old. Staff who work with her say Lucy loves car rides with the windows down, and her favorite activity is visiting people.

“I looked up her stats today, and she’s done 84 visits, visiting almost 3,000 people. And we have spent about 130 hours doing this in the last year. So she is a working dog.” Nani Jarrell, Lucy's handler

Lucy is not alone in her duties anymore. The airport said they recently hired Trooper, a Great Dane who loves to cuddle. With an increase in travelers at the airport, having both dogs means even more passengers can enjoy their comforting presence.