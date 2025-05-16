Wasena Bridge replacement hits midpoint, amid weather delays and business impacts

ROANOKE, Va. – A major construction project is reshaping a key part of Roanoke. The Wasena Bridge replacement is promising major improvements, but not without significant setbacks.

Before demolition began last spring, the bridge was a critical connection to downtown, past its prime and no longer considered safe. Today, the construction site is bustling with activity as two large cranes place support structures, marking the project’s halfway point.

The $42 million project will bring enhanced safety features, including designated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, improved LED lighting, and a roundabout to improve traffic flow.

But progress hasn’t come easily.

“All of this was gone down the river, so it had to be rebuilt again,” said Project Manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma, referring to damage from Tropical Storm Helene and another heavy rain event.

“The challenges are numerous. It’s a lot of challenges. Every day is a challenge,” Johnson-Koroma added. “But the most important one has been weather. Because so far, the site has been flooded twice during the hurricane season. And during those flooding events, the temporary work bridge that we have for the project was completely damaged and we had to rebuild the temporary work bridge again because it’s a supporting element for the construction of the project.”

Originally scheduled to be finished by spring 2026, the setbacks have delayed completion until summer 2026.

“The contractors are kind of accelerating some other work activities and so that we can recover the schedule and we’re still working on it,” Johnson-Koroma said.

Greenway user Lynn Smith says she and her dog, Paco, found ways to get around the construction and still enjoy the area.

“Right now, it’s kind of an annoyance because you have to walk around and it’s loud. But it’s going to be worth it in the end,” said Smith.

The project has also brought detours for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists—at first, a major concern for nearby businesses.

“Traffic has definitely slowed,” said Nate Sloan, chef and owner/operator of Bloom Restaurant in Wasena.

“Bloom is a bit more fortunate than others in the sense that we’re a destination,” Sloan continued. “We do have the opportunity for folks to make reservations and come in. But I do know it’s been a challenge across the board for folks. And transient traffic, that maybe folks are commuting, that has slowed traffic tremendously.”

As construction continues, Sloan is asking the community to continue to show up and support the area’s local businesses.

“Anyone that wants to make a trip down to Wasena and support our businesses, the more the merrier,” he said.

Construction on two other long-awaited projects in the Wasena area is set to begin in June. Virginia’s first in-river kayak park, located on the Roanoke River, is expected to open next year. Meanwhile, work on the new skatepark—which had to shut down during the bridge replacement—is set to wrap up by the fall.