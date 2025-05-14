WATCH: Wasena Skatepark and In-River Park construction kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction on both the In-River Park and Skatepark in Wasena began Wednesday morning.

Plans to build a whitewater park at Wasena Park have been years in the making, and the project was able to come to fruition thanks to $5.6 million in funding. It’ll serve as the first in-river park in the Star City, with construction expected to be complete by late 2026.

Additionally, the new skatepark is projected to open in 2026 as well. It’ll feature street-style skate features, shade/seating structures, new landscaping and sidewalk connections for accessibility, all of which were mentioned in community feedback from the 2018 skatepark feasibility study.