Roanoke’s Wasena Park to debut upgraded skatepark

ROANOKE, Va. – Wasena Park is gearing up for an exciting upgrade: a new regional skatepark, designed for all wheels.

The City of Roanoke just finalized a $1.6 million contract with pillar design studios to create a creative community space and plenty of new features for those learning to skate, skill-build and even compete at a higher level.

This project has been long in the making and has received ample support, including $1.07 million from Roanoke, $200,000 from the City of Salem, $50,000 from the Town of Vinton and $280,00 from private community donors.

“This skatepark will be a great asset for Roanoke and our neighboring communities,” said Katie Slusher, Roanoke Parks and Recreation Project Manager. “The addition of the pump track will create an even more versatile facility, making Wasena the regional hub for the skate community as well as all-wheel programming and events.”

Construction is scheduled to start in winter 2024, with an opening planned for early 2026.

Roanoke Parks and Rec will be hosting a community meeting on Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. to share the proposed design and get your input.

The proposed design will feature street-style skate features, shade/seating structures, new landscaping and sidewalk connections for accessibility, all of which were mentioned in community feedback from the 2018 skatepark feasibility study.