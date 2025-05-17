Planting Peace program honors memory of victims of gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Planting Peace program held its first dedication ceremony today at Perry Park in Roanoke.

Trees were dedicated in memory of Jimmie Lee Penn Sr., who was killed in 1998, and his son Jamie LeVar Penn Sr., who was killed in 2005. After their deaths, Renea Taylor and her sister Tracey Penn founded the group FedUp, a group that works with families affected by gun violence.

“It’s been decades and no one has come forward; their murders are both unsolved. So, we love the memorial, we love the gesture, but even more importantly, we are hoping this will spark someone to come forward.” Renea Taylor, co-founder of FedUp

Planting Peace planted six trees in Perry Park and six in Horton Park earlier this month. A dedication ceremony will be held for each victim.