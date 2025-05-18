One arrested, one severely injured following stabbing in Henry County

AXTON, Va. – A man was arrested following a stabbing that occurred in Henry County on Saturday evening, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said deputies responded to the 1600 block of Birchwood Road in Axton around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim had been taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim was later airlifted to another hospital due to severe injuries.

Authorities said after securing the area, they found evidence on the scene and soon deployed K-9 Zajo to search the woods near the home. Law enforcement soon found the suspect, 40-year-old Kenneth Martin Jr., hiding in the woods.

Martin was arrested and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is charged with Malicious Wounding.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

We will update you as more information becomes available.