Help Desk: VDOT addressing neighbor concerns on Roanoke County road

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke County, Transportation

ROANOKE CO., Va. – People in one Roanoke County neighborhood are concerned about the condition of a vital road in the area.

Not only do people live along Timberview Road, but it also leads to an entrance to Carvins Cove Natural Reserve.

A neighbor reached out to the 10 News Help Desk about the latest issue: erosion encroaching on the road after recent rains.

“We’ve had several potholes over the year where VDOT has come out and put gravel, and it washed out to the point, it’s washing under the roads,” said John Cosgrove.

A VDOT spokesperson told 10 News the gravel at the latest trouble stop is a temporary fix for a pipe that’s deteriorating underneath the road. A replacement is scheduled in the next four to six weeks.

But Cosgrove said long-term fixes are also needed, especially as more people travel by bike or car to the park.

 “With the blind spots, it’s becoming a safety concern for them also,” Cosgrove said. “It needs to be widened.”

Complaints about the road date back years. Roanoke County hosted a community meeting on Timberview Road in 2021.

The Board of Supervisors recently added a $500,000 project to its Secondary System Six-Year Improvement Plan.

It won’t be a full widening, but existing shoulders will be paved to allow for easier passing and some shoulders will be widened at culverts to remove narrow spots.

Work is expected to begin in late 2028.

About the Author
Samuel King headshot

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

