Radford Animal Shelter reopens after Tropical Storm Helene

RADFORD, Va. – Eight months ago, Tropical Storm Helene wreaked havoc in the area, bringing devastating floods along the New River. Among the many locations affected was the Radford Animal Shelter.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of dedicated staff and generous community support, the Radford Animal Shelter has reopened its doors to the public, now operating at full capacity. Although the original building could not be fully salvaged, the shelter has transformed its former storage and garage space into a functional and welcoming new facility.

Recommended Videos

“Radford is a resilient community, and we have a lot of support, and this is the proof of hard work,” said Jerry Holdaway, Radford City Chief of Police.

The new shelter boasts the same amount of space as the previous building, along with several improvements designed to enhance the experience for both animals and visitors.

“It’s been busy,” said Adele Katrovitz with the Radford Animal Shelter. “We had to get pretty creative with how we were going to still provide our services. We are back to running normally. It looks smaller, but we’ve got the same space.”

To learn more about the reopening process, community involvement, and a glimpse of the new facility, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6.