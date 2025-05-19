Work begins on Melrose Plaza mural

Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs says he's proud to be a part of history in the Star City.

ROANOKE, Va. – As Melrose Plaza continues to take shape, a new art installation is underway. Roanoke native Bryce Cobbs, whose work has garnered national attention, is the muralist for this community project.

Cobbs has several projects on display in the Roanoke area, including the Henrietta Lacks statue unveiled last fall. He also contributed to the “Heart of Gainsboro” mural and the “End Racism Now” street mural in Roanoke.

The mural draws inspiration from the Sankofa bird, a symbol representing the importance of learning from the past. This artwork will highlight Melrose Plaza’s role in community revitalization while focusing on aspirational, forward-thinking themes.

The theme was developed through a series of community meetings and online surveys, allowing Cobbs to understand what residents hoped to see in the mural. From this feedback, he chose “Rooted in Joy” as the mural’s title, representing love, happiness, and hope.“The elements are perfect for the newly erected Market and speak to the overall goal of the Plaza to be a sustainable and long-lasting place of resources and support for the Northwest community,” Cobbs said.

Organizers aim to promote community engagement through this project, inviting residents to help Cobbs paint the mural. Those interested must be over the age of 14 and can have any level of artistic skill.