Local News

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s new expanded Emergency Department set to open Tuesday

It’ll serve as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s new emergency department is set to open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

This expanded facility is one of the largest in the Commonwealth and will serve as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, designed to accommodate high-acuity patients.

The new emergency department will feature:

  • 125 ED beds, including an expanded observation unit
  • 5 trauma bays, which include the region’s first dedicated Level 1 pediatric trauma bay
  • A dedicated pediatric emergency waiting area, triage space, and patient rooms
  • A new helipad for improved access

The emergency entrance will be located off South Jefferson Street, with patient drop-off available at the traffic circle in front of the tower.

This expansion marks the first phase of the New Chrystal Spring Tower, which is expected to fully open later this summer and will include the Carilion Cardiovascular Institute.

For more information, an explainer video with graphics is available below.

