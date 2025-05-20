Downtown Roanoke launches new Bites & Bevs Week

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is excited to announce the inaugural Bites & Bevs Week, presented by Virginia Spirits, scheduled for June 16-22. This event invites residents and visitors to experience the vibrant social scene of Downtown Roanoke.

During Bites & Bevs Week, attendees can indulge in a variety of appetizers, small plates, cocktails, wines, craft beers and spirits from local restaurants, bars and breweries. More than a dozen participants will offer limited-time menu items and special deals on drinks and appetizers, allowing guests to sample a range of culinary delights.

The price structure for this event is designed to make it accessible: guests can enjoy a drink and an appetizer for fixed prices of $20, $30, or $40. Breweries that do not serve food may choose to offer drink specials only.

To help diners plan their visits, participating restaurants will share their rates and menus in advance. A complete list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at Downtown Roanoke’s website. Reservations are encouraged at restaurants that accept them.