Family of 22-year-old killed in DUI crash speak out

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – A local family is speaking out after their daughter was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Roanoke police charged 21-year-old Xaviar Gaither with DUI and manslaughter for the incident.

Officers say he was speeding on Gainsboro Road on Sunday when he hit a curb and flipped the car.

One of his passengers, 22-year-old Brooklin Goff, died at the scene.

Loved ones are asking for prayers and sharing an important message for other drivers as they deal with this unexpected loss.

Two other passengers in the car at the time were also hurt in the crash.

About the Author
Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

