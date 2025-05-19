Man arrested following fatal single-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested following a fatal crash in Roanoke that occurred early Sunday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to the intersection of Gainsborough and Harrison Avenue Northwest around 3:24 a.m. on Sunday morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found an upside-down vehicle in a tree with two women inside and two men outside the car.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said one of the women, 22-year-old Brooklin Goff, died at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital and released, and one of the men is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Xaviar Gaither. He has been charged with DUI and manslaughter.

After investigation, officers found that the car was speeding on Gainsboro Road Southwest in the left lane. They found that the vehicle then attempted to cut back over into the right lane, when it struck a curb on the east side of the street, exited the roadway, struck a street light, went airborne, and landed in the tree.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.