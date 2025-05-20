Henry County breaks ground on housing project in Villa Heights

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County officials and community leaders gathered this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new housing initiative in the Villa Heights neighborhood, aimed at providing affordable housing and revitalizing the area.

This project is a collaboration between the Henry County Board of Supervisors, the Harvest Foundation and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC). Together, they plan to build 13 single-family homes on county-owned lots previously affected by drug-related issues.

Project layout; Courtesy of Henry County (Photo courtesy of Henry County 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Home prototype 2; Courtesy of Henry County (Photo courtesy of Henry County 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Home prototype 3; Courtesy of Henry County (Photo courtesy of Henry County 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Joe Bryant, Vice-Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, emphasized that this initiative represents a renewed sense of hope and opportunity for the community. He expressed pride in partnering with organizations that share a vision for strong, affordable neighborhoods.

In October 2024, the county entered an agreement with the Harvest Foundation and WPPDC to support the development. The county had acquired the lots after seizing them due to drug activity and demolished the old structures to make way for new homes. Transferring the property deeds to WPPDC was a crucial step in moving forward.

The Harvest Foundation is providing essential funding, covering the costs for constructing two homes at a time. Each home will be sold at cost, capped at $200,000, with proceeds reinvested into future construction, ensuring that Henry County does not profit from the project.

In April 2025, the Board awarded a $608,940 contract to Taylor Enterprise of Bassett, Virginia, to begin work on the first three homes. Construction is set to start immediately, with additional homes planned as funding becomes available.

This project is expected to bring 13 quality, affordable homes to Villa Heights, fostering new opportunities for homeownership and community revitalization.