Lynchburg City Schools names new Superintendent Monday

Lynchburg City Schools announced Monday that they had approved the appointment of Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette as the next Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools.

Dr. Somerville-Midgette currently serves as the Division Superintendent for Brunswick County Public Schools, and the Interim Superintendent, Dr. Benjamin Copeland, will continue to lead LCS until July 1.

“The Board was very quick to identify Dr. Somerville-Midgette as our top candidate,” said School Board Vice Chair Dr. Martin Day during the Board meeting. “She is straightforward, sincere, a quiet but strong leader who seeks to cultivate teamwork.”

Dr. Somerville-Midgette also has ties to the area; she is a graduate of Lynchburg College and served as a Special Education teacher for LCS from 2003-2006.

“This city, this school division—it shaped me as a teacher, as a leader, and as a person,” said Dr. Somerville-Midgette. “I truly return to you with gratitude, a sense of purpose, and excitement, and I’m committed to serving the students and the community that helped me build the foundation of my career.”

Dr. Somerville-Midgette’s dedication and impact have been recognized through numerous accolades, including the 2024 Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS) Leadership Excellence Award for Outstanding Service, the Evelyn P. Bickman Outstanding Undergraduate Alumni Award, the Woman Education Leaders in Virginia (WELV) Mentor of the Year Award, the Brunswick NAACP Educator of the Year Award, and the 2022 Region VIII Superintendent of the Year.

According to LCS, the appointment of Dr. Somerville-Midgette follows a comprehensive search process conducted by the School Board and its Superintendent Search Committee, along with the assistance of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., who helped identify and screen prospective candidates throughout the nation.