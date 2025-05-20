WATCH: Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts hot dog fundraiser for Special Olympics

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual hot dog fundraiser Tuesday afternoon, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

“Special Olympics is near and dear to our hearts. This is an opportunity for us to give, and if you can’t physically be there in person, you can give to such great causes like this where that contribution is solely to support Special Olympics. So again, this is one city united for such a great cause,” Sheriff Antonio Hash said.

Tuesday’s event is one of several fundraisers local law enforcement holds to support Special Olympics Virginia.