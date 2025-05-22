A national salmonella outbreak in cucumbers prompts a recall in Botetourt Schools

A salmonella outbreak prompted a cucumber recall after dozens reported becoming sick across the country.

On Monday, the FDA announced a recall for cucumbers grown by South Florida-located Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales between April 29 and May 19.

Botetourt County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they were notified by a produce vendor of the recall, and their Nutrition Department immediately reviewed all recent product deliveries, according to their website.

They identified the following schools as having received cucumbers within the impacted delivery window: Buchanan Elementary, Colonial Elementary, Troutville Elementary, Read Mountain Middle, and Lord Botetourt High.

All remaining cucumbers from the affected shipments have been discarded, and the corresponding produce storage areas have been thoroughly sanitized, according to the statement.

Christie Wills, the communications officer for Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts, said they reported nine salmonella cases this year, but none are linked to this outbreak.

“We have not been notified by the state that any of our cases have been linked to any particular source, including the recent announcement of contaminated cucumbers. We have not been told that they are linked to that outbreak,” Wills said.

She also said the sale date for the potentially contaminated cucumbers has passed, and the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts believe the current supply is safe.

In the 2024 annual report from the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts reported cases of several foodborne illnesses increased over typical numbers seen locally each year.

“More than twice as many Salmonella cases were reported in 2024 (41), as compared to 2023 (20). Most cases occurred in Roanoke County and Salem (14). Possible exposures included various animal and reptile exposures, a multistate cluster linked to cucumbers, travel-related cases, and recreational water activities (swimming),” the report says.

Wills gave these recommendations for following food safety practices: