Report released assessing current rate of hate crimes

On Thursday, the Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual “Year in Hate and Extremism” report, highlighting the alarming rise of hate and extremism in America.

The report reveals more than one thousand hate and anti-government extremist groups in the U.S., and the surge in male supremacist ideologies, anti-immigrant hate, and coordinated attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“We now have the data points to show what we are feeling on the ground. And let’s be clear, the feeling on the ground is there’s an attack on all things Black, there’s an attack on things immigrant, there’s an attack on things female, there is an attack on all things LGBTQIA. There’s an attack on all that are not white. Male supremacy.” Gerald Griggs, president of the NAACP Atlanta Chapter

The report also points to the threats posed by violent extremism in the current political climate. To combat this growing issue, the SPLC offered several policy recommendations aimed at countering hate and extremism.

You can see the full report here and here.