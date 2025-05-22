SWVA Wildlife Center partners with Kroger to make donations easier

A way to donate to local charities — without spending a dime — could be as simple as swiping your Kroger rewards card when you shop for groceries.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke is encouraging Kroger shoppers to sign up for the Community Rewards program. To participate, register your Kroger card online and select a local charity to support.

“Every quarter, Kroger pulls from the number of households that are signed up and sends us a nice check,” said Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. “Over the years, it’s grown from when we first started, just a few dozen households, and now we’ve got about 769 as of the last count. That being said, we can use a lot more. And again, it’s at no cost to you. They’ll just come off your bill. They don’t charge you more money. It’s something Kroger does for us. So that’s a really good way to pitch in.”

Leonard added that during tough economic times, the Kroger Community Rewards program is a great way for people to support local charities without spending extra money.

Shoppers can go to Kroger’s website and click “I’m a Customer” to go through the steps of registration.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s NPO number is QU512.

Other local charities also participate in the program and are available to choose when designating your donation.