Grayson County invests in vocational education for students

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – In rural communities, vocational options such as agriculture, welding, auto-body repair and healthcare are increasingly popular among students. Recognizing the importance of these programs, Grayson County leaders have recently invested approximately $300,000 in the schools’ vocational classes.

This significant funding supported renovations to the building and classrooms, as well as the acquisition of new equipment. One of the most exciting developments is the addition of a new welding lab, which will enhance the training opportunities for future welding classes.

To learn more about these upgrades and their impact on students, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear insights from the school’s superintendent, Kelly Wilmore, discussing the importance of investing in vocational education. Also hear from students as they share their experiences and excitement for the new equipment, highlighting how these improvements are shaping their educational journeys.