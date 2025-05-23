Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
62º
Join Insider

Local News

Grayson County invests in vocational education for students

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Vocation

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – In rural communities, vocational options such as agriculture, welding, auto-body repair and healthcare are increasingly popular among students. Recognizing the importance of these programs, Grayson County leaders have recently invested approximately $300,000 in the schools’ vocational classes.

This significant funding supported renovations to the building and classrooms, as well as the acquisition of new equipment. One of the most exciting developments is the addition of a new welding lab, which will enhance the training opportunities for future welding classes.

Recommended Videos

To learn more about these upgrades and their impact on students, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear insights from the school’s superintendent, Kelly Wilmore, discussing the importance of investing in vocational education. Also hear from students as they share their experiences and excitement for the new equipment, highlighting how these improvements are shaping their educational journeys.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS