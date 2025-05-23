Headed to the River This Memorial Day? Safety Isn’t Optional

BUCHANAN, VA – You’ve heard it said 1,000 times – wear your life jacket before you get out on the water.

That’s because the river doesn’t care if you’re a strong swimmer. If you’re not prepared, it can sweep you away.

The kayaks and tubes are ready at Twin River Outfitters along the James River — but so are the safety checks.

“Right now on the books we have about 275 people coming,” said Robert Duff, General Manager of Twin River Outfitters.

With that many people on the river, Duff says safety can’t be an afterthought.

And there’s a reason for that: according to the Virginia Department of Health, 42% of drowning deaths in the state happen in natural bodies of water — like rivers, lakes, and bays.

“A lot of businesses focus on that customer service side,” Duff said. “We like to look at our customers and say, ‘safety first, customer service will come second.’”

It starts with the gear — because having a life jacket on board is one thing, but wearing it correctly is what really matters.

“Most people think, ‘Well, I can swim, it’s just a river,’” Duff said. “They’ll look out on a river like this and say, ‘Well, it looks pretty calm and flat.’ But the whole river doesn’t look like that, and even if it does, there are hazards that are present in the water.”

And when those hidden hazards turn into real danger, Daniel Murray and Botetourt County’s Swift Water Rescue Team get the call.

“A lot of the deaths that we’ve seen over the years have been a result of river levels being higher, and people not being prepared on the river for those levels,” Murray said. “They weren’t in life jackets.”

Murray says safety on the river starts with strong partnerships — like with Twin River.

“They mitigate a lot of emergencies that happen before they can even happen in the first place,” he said.

Duff knows a busy river can quickly become a dangerous one — that’s why Twin River is doubling down on safety before the holiday rush.

From paddling with a partner to staying sober on the water, Twin River is stressing safety basics that could save a life.

“We want you to be coherent when you’re on the water and safe,” Duff said.

And one final reminder from Duff: know where you are. Those mile markers along the river work just like they do on the highway — and in an emergency, they can help rescuers get to you fast.