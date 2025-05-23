Protestests at Roanoke County School Board meeting Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Protesters gathered outside the last Roanoke County School Board meeting before summer break Thursday night.

This comes after an explosive school board meeting last month, where the public called for change when it comes to the district’s bullying policy and enforcement.

10 News Anchor Lindsey Kennett spoke to protesters, who said that two months after a 4th grader’s tragic death, bullying is still top of mind, yet they feel nothing is being done.

“Stand up. Autumn can’t” was just one of the signs held by protesters outside the Roanoke County School Board meeting Thursday.

“Seeing the death of Autumn Bushman, I’ve had multiple suicide attempts in the past. I know multiple friends who have had suicide attempts,” said protester Keely Meadows.

“There’s a lack of response from the school board to change policy at all,” she added.

Another protester, Emma Rench, also spoke out.

“Even from my own experience being in school, having people bully me, or just seeing others… It’s a slap on the wrist, and they don’t do anything. They care more about truancy and drug use than bullying... But it’s like news flash, bullying kills kids too,” Rench said.

Inside the meeting, school board members celebrated students, teachers, and staff, but made no mention of the bullying survey released last month or of Autumn Bushman, the 10-year-old who took her own life in March after being bullied.

Protesters addressed the board members, calling for accountability, changes to the district’s bullying policy and how it is enforced.

“Bullying also comes in many forms, including ignoring those you serve, which is what you do by shutting your constituents down. In case it wasn’t obvious, bullying kills kids as well,” Meadows said.

10 News spoke to board members after the meeting, and all of them declined to comment about the protesters and the bullying survey. However, one member said that they have not received the results of the survey yet.