Roanoke County Police investigating shooting incident

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Police are currently investigating an incident where a 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen on May 8.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Bent Mountain Road to respond to a call of a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

It was reported that a 27-year-old female was shot in the abdomen and transported to Back Creek Fire and Rescue Station by her boyfriend. The man and woman are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The woman was transported to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to her injuries.

Police say the incident is currently an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone having additional information about this incident is encouraged to call Roanoke County Police’s non-emergency line at 540-562-3265