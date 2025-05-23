The Community Health Center of the New River Valley breaks ground on $13.9M facility

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A major milestone for accessible healthcare in the New River Valley was marked Friday.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley, broke ground for their future building in Christiansburg.

At the event, community leaders spoke about how they have been working toward this day for decades, and how the new, expanded building will help to further their mission of healthcare for all.

“People can come and see us and be taken care of medically, dentally, and we offer behavioral health services as well as a substance abuse program. It doesn’t matter if you can’t pay, we welcome you and will take care of you very holistically,” said Michelle Bruans of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

The 13.9 million dollar new health center is expected to be open in 2027.