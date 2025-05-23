Ukrop’s announced product recalls in light of cucumbers contaminated with salmonella

Ukrop’s announced various products sold in Virginia Krogers and Food Lions are being recalled. This comes as cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., were recalled due to salmonella contamination.

The recalled products are as follows:

Item Net Weight Package Sell-By Date Marinated Cucumber Salad 16 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad 36 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk 5 lbs. 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

“The products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.” Ukrop's Homestyle Foods

While retailers have been notified and have been instructed to remove these products from their shelves, you may still be in possession of one or more of these sold items. If so, contact your place of purchase and bring the item for a full refund. You should not consume the product out of safety.

For the full release from the FDA, click here.