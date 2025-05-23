Skip to main content
Ukrop’s announced product recalls in light of cucumbers contaminated with salmonella

Products involved in the May 2025 Ukrop's recall. (Copyright 2025 by Ukrop's Homestyle Foods - All rights reserved.)

Ukrop’s announced various products sold in Virginia Krogers and Food Lions are being recalled. This comes as cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., were recalled due to salmonella contamination.

The recalled products are as follows:

ItemNet Weight Package Sell-By Date
Marinated Cucumber Salad16 ounces5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad36 ounces5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk5 lbs.5/11/25 through 5/26/25

“The products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods

While retailers have been notified and have been instructed to remove these products from their shelves, you may still be in possession of one or more of these sold items. If so, contact your place of purchase and bring the item for a full refund. You should not consume the product out of safety.

For the full release from the FDA, click here.

